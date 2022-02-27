iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.07% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

EWH opened at $23.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

