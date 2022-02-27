iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.22% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,952,000 after buying an additional 1,794,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,317,000 after buying an additional 417,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

