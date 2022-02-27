iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 30,584 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 28,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 75,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

