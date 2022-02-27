iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,256. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

