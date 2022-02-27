iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

