iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Cut by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.01 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

