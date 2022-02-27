iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $12,147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,516.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $36.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

