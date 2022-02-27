Ispolink (ISP) Price Hits $0.0025

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Ispolink has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00110203 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.