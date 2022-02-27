Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 1,439.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2,413.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock worth $512,650 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

