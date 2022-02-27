Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

