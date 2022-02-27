James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,177.50 ($16.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($18.70) to GBX 625 ($8.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FSJ opened at GBX 400 ($5.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £201.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. James Fisher and Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,292 ($17.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 583.05.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

