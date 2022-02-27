Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,037 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.00% of LifeStance Health Group worth $54,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,235,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,075,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

