Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $52,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $202.67 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.28 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

