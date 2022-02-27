Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $52.80 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $52,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,497.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,552.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,723.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

