Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

