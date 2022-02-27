Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 923,191 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 923,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $63,729,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

