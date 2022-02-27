Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,609 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $52,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

