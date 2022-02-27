Jetcoin (JET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67,672.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $299,429.81 and approximately $67,672.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00035846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00109773 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

