Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $436.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

