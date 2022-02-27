JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $436.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

