JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 173.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,403 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43.

