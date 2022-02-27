JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,137 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

