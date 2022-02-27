Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0214 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.37 or 0.07060397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.04 or 0.99904006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,844,782 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

