JUST (JST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $335.70 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $335.70 million and $173.33 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.32 or 0.06944740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,002.15 or 1.00145181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.