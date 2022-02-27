KARMA (KARMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. KARMA has a market cap of $24.06 million and $10.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

