Katalyo Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Katalyo has a market cap of $638,162.53 and approximately $513.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.86 or 0.06910917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,603.12 or 0.99764208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

