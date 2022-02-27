Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00197227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00359739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

