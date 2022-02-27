Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $2.97 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00007906 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $458.55 million and approximately $54.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00196956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00358899 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00060442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 154,427,639 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.