Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $29,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

