KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $939,925.84 and approximately $3,840.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.96 or 0.07096500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,049.89 or 0.99935724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.