Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $82,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. 958,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.33. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,411 shares of company stock worth $39,114,450 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

