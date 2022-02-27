Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 305,614 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 545,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

KVSA stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

