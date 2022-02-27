KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Achieves Market Cap of $196,277.17

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $196,277.17 and $352.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00109928 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

