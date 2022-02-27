Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,465 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

