Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,469 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

