Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

