Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

