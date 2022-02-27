Klaytn Price Tops $1.18 (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $64.07 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.22 or 0.06902341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.26 or 1.00204248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,636,310,763 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

