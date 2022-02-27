Kleros Hits Market Cap of $51.17 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $51.17 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002937 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00379506 BTC.

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

