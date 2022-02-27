Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0769

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $47.80 million and $3.12 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00363428 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.