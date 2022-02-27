Klever Market Capitalization Hits $66.79 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $66.79 million and $959,648.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.65 or 0.06889277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,898.17 or 0.99971591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.