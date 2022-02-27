Komodo Market Cap Hits $66.01 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $66.01 million and $2.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.19 or 0.00276592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00077040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00087123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000122 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004724 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,317,276 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

