KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNYJY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($65.91) to €56.00 ($63.64) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

KNYJY opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

