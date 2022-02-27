Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $194.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $194.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $895.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $1,584,441 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 251,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

