L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $5.04 on Friday, reaching $233.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,676. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.