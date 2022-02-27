LABS Group Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $240,298.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.71 or 0.06930444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.08 or 0.99659384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

