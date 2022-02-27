Lambda Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $693,964.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00035928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00109827 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,195,052 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

