Lamden Price Hits $0.0536 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $584,357.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.