Lanceria Market Cap Tops $2.45 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $38,330.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.93 or 0.06940313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.00 or 0.99659179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars.

