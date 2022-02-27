Landbox (LAND) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $85,635.86 and approximately $79.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.37 or 0.07060397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.04 or 0.99904006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

